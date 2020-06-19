Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made my parents worry about my mental health, says Ratan Rajput

tv

TV actor Ratan Rajput has shared an emotional post as she struggles to cope with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She said that it has affected her relationship with her mother.

She begins the video by saying, “The entire world was shaken with the recent suicide of Sushant Singh and my mother is extremely scared. I do not think I can even imagine how she feels. She is looking at me with fear, she is scared that I may be suffering from something similar and may not share with her.”

She further says, “Sometimes, she just asks me if I am fine..I think our relationship has changed, there is a lot of nervousness. I just want to share that we must take care of our parents as they are equally affected by the news of his death. All the parents who have kids in the industry are worried thinking if they are going through the same thing and should take such a drastic step. My mom keeps asking me ‘Are you ok?’”

She also said, “We will go on with our life no matter what happens. It’s a war in the industry. It’s a tough competition. And all this news becomes an incident and it passes. Our parents are getting depressed thinking if we are depressed. My mom is not letting me come back to Mumbai. I am standing still at the same position where I had convinced her earlier that I will live well. Sushant’s death has affected as all. You should continuously communicate with your parents and it’s our responsibility to assure them.”

Sushant died by suicide last week and was reportedly suffering from depression. Cops are investigating the matter to ascertain what may have triggered Sushant’s decision.

