Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:14 IST

Television host and actor Shekhar Suman is travelling to Patna to meet late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. He will also urge Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to push for an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death.

Shekhar wrote on Twitter, “Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant’s father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar.”

Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 28, 2020

In earlier tweets, Shekhar claimed that there was more to Sushant’s death than ‘meets the eye’ and urged everyone not to be believe that he died by suicide. He also started a Justice for Sushant forum to amplify the demand for a CBI investigation into the death.

“So it has been declared that Sushant Singh’s was plain and simple suicide.Dont fall for that.I suspected this wd happen.The narrative was set from before.Thar’s why the forum has become all the more imp.plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation,” Shekhar wrote on Twitter.

“We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories.This time we won’t listen.This time we won’t be convinced.#justiceforSushantforum,” another tweet read.

Sushant died on June 14. The post-mortem report declared the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging and ruled out any foul play. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case and have recorded the statements of at least 27 people, including Sushant’s family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, managerial staff and Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Amid allegations that attempts were made to stall Sushant’s career, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that the police are looking into every angle, including professional rivalry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

