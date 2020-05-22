We all have to be responsible citizens, says Rajat Barmecha

bollywood

“One has to be mentally sorted in a crisis and I am feeling just fine in this lockdown,” says Rajat Barmecha, adding that in these troubled times, he is thankful for a loving family and a support system. “I am blessed and it is terrible to read about the tough times so many people are facing,” he says.

The actor feels that people should learn that they have to do their bit and take care of nature. He admits that he has been avoiding using plastic in the last three years. “I don’t use plastic at all in my daily life. It is tough due to the kind of world we live. We all have to be responsible citizens. I have not bought or used any plastic bottles, straws, cutlery and carry bags. More than not use it, one has to find new ways not to use it. For garbage bags, I got in touch with a company that makes bags using corn starch. In my acting contracts, I have a clause about non-usage of plastic and in fact, my sister’s wedding ceremony was plastic free. My friends too have begun following these habits and I feel if even three of them convert, then my job is done,” he says.

Workwise, his debut film Udaan completed 10 years of its release. He feels humbled that people still remember the film and his performance. “People don’t get the creative satisfaction and the respect as an actor even after 10 films but I got it with Udaan. The film’s team went to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2010. Since then, I have grown as an actor and a person. I have travelled a lot and they have taught me a lot about life,” he says.

He has featured in web shows in the last year and he has used the lockdown period to write a script. “It is a travel film and I plan to act and maybe direct it. too. If not, then I would like to have Imtiaz Ali to direct it.”