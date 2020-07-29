Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata, daughter Trishala wish him on birthday: ‘Love you so so much’

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 61 on Wednesday. Wishing him on the occasion were his wife Maanayata Dutt and his elder daughter Trishala.

Taking to Instagram, Trishala was all love for her father as she wrote: “Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou”

Trishala Dutt also shared a throwback picture of her father Sanjay Dutt.

She shared an old throwback picture in which Sanjay can be seen riding a speed boat or a yacht. Wearing a pair of distress jeans and an orange sleeveless ganji top, shoulder length hair (like in his Khalnayak days), Sanjay looks every bit a mega star he was in the ’90s.

Maanayata, meanwhile, shared a more recent picture with him and wrote: “Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod.” In it, Sanjay looks a wizened rockstar.

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming Kannada and Hindi film KGF 2, Hombale Films, shared the first look poster of his character from the film and wished the senior actor. “‘ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir.”

Sanjay will play Adheera, the main antagonist to Kannada actor Yash’s hero. KGF 2 is the second film in the KGF franchise based on the happenings inside the Kolar gold mines in Karnataka.

Speaking about Sanjay as Adheera, Yash had said: “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment.”

On the work front, Sanjay remains a busy man - he will be seen next in films such as Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India and action drama Torbaaz.

