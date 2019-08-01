Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera, says Yash

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:35 IST

Actor Yash, who is thrilled to team up with Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2, has said that the Munnabhai MBBS star was first and last choice for the role of Adheera in the film which goes on the floors from August. In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project and why he’s excited to work with him.

“Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash said: “His addition will be a big boost to KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens in December, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

In a recent interview to news agency IANS, Yash had said that the pre-production work on KGF chapter 2 has been happening for the last few months. Talking about the project, he said it will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

