Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha after 11 years, says ‘we remain friends’

Actor Dia Mirza has announced separation from her husband Sahil Sangha. The actor shared a joint statement on her social media accounts, requesting her fans and followers to respect their need for privacy at this time.

Dia wrote in the joint note that read, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.”

Sahil and Dia married on October 18, 2014 in a simple Arya Samaj ceremony in Delhi. Dia had said then, “I am very happy. It was a beautiful Arya Samaj ceremony. The vows were explained to us. It was wonderful because it was good to be conscious of what you are going through, and what are the vows you are exchanging. It was a dream wedding.”

Dia and Sahil were business partner as well. The couple run a production house together, Born Free Entertainment. Dia was recently seen in web series, Kaafir. Before that, she played Maanayata Dutt in actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, titled Sanju.

