Why Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra need Khandaani Shafakhana, Jabariya Jodi to be hit

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:07 IST

A host of Bollywood films are lined up for release in August and Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana is the first in line to hit theatres. It was earlier set to clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi, but the latter has now been pushed to next week, in order to not hurt the box office prospects of either of them.

While Sonakshi’s Khandaani Shafakhana solely rides on her shoulders, Jabariya Jodi is a film of similar stature and needs to be a hit in order to keep Sidharth and Parineeti’s career a fillip.

Sonakshi has had a hat-trick of films -- Welcome to New York, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Kalank -- in 2018 but all of them failed to work at the box office. Post Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will witness her second release of the month, Mission Mangal. She is part of an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. Looking at the big Independence Day release of the film, the trade analysts are positive about its success but while Khandaani Shafakhana is riding on her star power, she will still be one actor in a talented ensemble in the Jagan Shakti film.

The actor, however, may not have much to worry about with a few more big films in her kitty. She has Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan, which is expected to dominate the Christmas season this year, but with one caveat -- Salman will reportedly romance Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter, Saiee, in the film which is a prequel to the two instalments and will show Salman in his twenties. Will Sonakshi will still get her share of screen space as the female lead, Rajjo, is something time will tell.

The actor has the next Independence Day booked as well for her other multi-starrer, Bhuj: The Pride of India but like Mission Mangal, this one is also a multi-starrer and has an all-star cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Parineeti.

It’s not just Sonakshi, Parineeti and Sidharth too need a hit. Sonakshi and Sidharth had starred together in their last hit, 2017 murder mystery Ittefaq. The film was a low-budget drama but was received well at the box office. However, Sidharth’s last release Aiyaary and Parineeti’s Namaste England in 2018 were major commercial failures. Parineeti may find solace in the success of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari though.

Both Parineeti and Sidharth have come together for the second time and are hoping to repeat the success of their first film together, Hasee Toh Phasee. While Parineeti has Saina Nehwal biopic, the long in gestation Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, Bhug: The Pride of India and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has two coveted projects to look forward to – Shershaah, the Vikram Batra biopic, and Marjaavaan.

Not to forget, the foreign forces will continue to apply as a new brigade of proven talents continue to hold their place in the meantime. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani are some of the newest faces to have earned a massive fan following and may prove enough to pose a competition for the trio in the near future.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 09:03 IST