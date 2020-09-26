Maanayata Dutt posts family pics with Sanjay Dutt, kids Iqra and Shahraan from Dubai. See here

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt,who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, has flown to Dubai to spend time with his children. On Saturday, his wife Maanayata posted pictures of their time together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted two pictures; one of the couple with daughter Iqra and another one of all four of them, including son Shahraan. The pictures show them seated at a table, having food.

While Maanayata hasn’t mentioned anything in her pictures, a Times of India report states that they were in Dubai. Maanayata had earlier shared pictures from their flight as they left for Dubai last week.

At the time of their family reunion, Maanayata had posted a picture of the four of them together and had written: “Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”

In August this year, Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer. He had taken to Instagram to inform his fans that he would take a break from work for treatment. He had said: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

In the days that followed the announcement, speculations were rife that the actor would leave for the US for further treatment. However, Maanayata had released a statement clarifying that the actor would complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai. She had said: “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

