As Sanjay Dutt comes out ‘victorious’ after cancer diagnosis, wife Maanayata Dutt throws another birthday party for kids. See pics

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:25 IST

Sanjay Dutt had recently shared the news of him coming out victorious after being diagnosed with lung cancer, on the occasion of his kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday. After sharing a glimpse of their birthday celebration on Wednesday, his wife Maanayata has now shared several pictures from another birthday party.

Maanayata shared several pictures of the twins, cutting their birthday cakes in a living room. There were party decorations, balloons, flowers and goodies to add to the mood. While Shahraan was in a tee and trousers, Iqra was in a golden dress. She also shared a closer look of the two cakes, which had ‘Happy Birthday Twins’ and ‘Happy Birthday Iqra Shahraan ’ written on them.

Maanayata joins Shahraan and Iqra as they cut their birthday cake.

Maanayata shared several pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony.

Earlier, a picture of Sanjay talking to the kids on a video call was also shared by her.

She had written, “Happy birthday my babies...celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience and peace. And the serenity to make the right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!! #10thbirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay had shared a statement about his health on Wednesday, and revealed that he has ‘come out victorious’ from his illness. He began the note by stating how ‘difficult’ the past weeks had been for him and his family. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” his statement read.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added.

He ended the note by extending gratitude towards his doctor Dr Sewanti and the medical staff at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

