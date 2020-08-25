‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares pic of their twins with heartfelt note, Trishala Dutt sends her prayers

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:33 IST

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a beautiful picture of their two children, twins Shahraan and Iqra, along with a heartfelt note. Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer this month and has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai for now.

Sharing the picture of the nine-year-olds, twinning in white ethnic wear and striking the same pose, Maanayata wrote, “Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt reacted to the picture with a folded hand and heart emojis. Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter with first wife Richa.

Maanayata’s followers also said that their prayers are with her family. A fan wrote, “everything will be alright.” Another commented, “He will be back super soon.”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt leaving for the hospital in Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Saturday, Dutt took to Twitter to mark the beginning of the ten-day festival. “The celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” he wrote alongside a photo featuring him and Maanayata.

The actor is currently undergoing ‘preliminary treatment’ at a city hospital. Earlier this week, Maanayata had said depending on the coronavirus situation, they will formalise their plans to go abroad for Sanjay’s treatment.

“For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital,” she had said in a statement. Maanayata had also said that their family was “shaken up” but “determined to fight tooth and nail”.

Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. After his discharge on August 10, the actor tweeted about taking a “short break” from work owing to medical treatment.

