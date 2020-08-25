e-paper
When Juhi Chawla won the national costume round at Miss Universe in a lehenga and nose ring, watch throwback video

Juhi Chawla had worn a lehenga and a ‘nath’ at Miss Universe pageant 1984 and won the National Costume round.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 06:47 IST
Hindustan Times
Juhi Chawla at the Miss Universe pageant 1984 and now.
Juhi Chawla at the Miss Universe pageant 1984 and now.
         

Actor Juhi Chawla had represented India at the Miss Universe contest in 1984. Now, a video has surfaced of Juhi introducing herself with a ‘namaste’ on the global platform.

The video shows Juhi decked up in magenta lehenga complete with mangtika and a nose ring. The actor went on to win the national costume round at the pageant. “She introduces herself with a smile, “Namaste, I am Juhi Chawla, Bombay, India,” in the video, looking stunning in the traditional Indian attire.

 

The actor was crowned Miss India 1984 by none other than legendary actor Rekha before she went on to represent India on the global platform.

The actor had once opened up about her journey in films. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the Darr actor had said, “Everything has happened. Success, failure… gradual… sometimes heady, too heady… I couldn’t handle it… I went mad! I thought the industry would shut down if I said ‘no’ to a film. Nothing happened! I lost out on films. (Laughs) I have been through all kinds of phases… some really dumb, stupid phases, some very happy phases, some very sad phases because of my personal losses. But it’s been an incredible journey. When I look back, I say, wow!”

On being asked about the effort she put in building her career, she had said, “I don’t know what it is. That it is 30 years is amazing. I didn’t know I would last for 30 days. God has been so kind... seen you through thick and thin. Ever grateful!”

She had said, “Just trying to practise what all the gurus say. Be grateful. It’s not happy people that are grateful, but grateful people that are happy. I try to practise it. Then it becomes a habit. Then it becomes you. I am hoping it’ll become me. After all, when I look back, whatever I am or whatever’s come my way is not my doing. Maine kuch nahin kiya tha. I was lucky ke bhagwan ne kara diya. I am trying to remain in that space.”

Juhi was last seen in Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019. Besides Bollywood, she has also worked in Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

