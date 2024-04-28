Aftab Shivdasani confirms joining Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, drops goofy picture with him: ‘Thank you Awara’

Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar created a laugh riot with Vikram Bhatt's Awara Paagal Deewana. The duo is all set to recreate the on-screen magic yet again. Aftab shared a goofy post where he thanked Akshay as he confirmed joining Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 7: Akshay film close to ₹50 crore in India) Aftab Shivdasani reunited with his Awara Paagal Deewana co-star Akshay Kumar on the sets of Welcome 3.

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome to the Jungle

Aftab took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of himself and Akshay from Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome to the Jungle sets. He also posted a clap shot of the Ahmed Khan directorial.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aftab captioned his post as, “First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (two laughing emojis) Thank you ‘Awara’ for ‘welcome’-ing this ‘Deewana’ to this ‘Paagal’ Jungle!”

A fan commented, “Arey Awaara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo yaar (Make Awaara Paagal Deewana 2).” Another netizen wrote, “Chalo coffee peete hain (two laughing emojis),” using a dialogue from Awara Paagal Deewana." A user also captioned his comment as, “So nice to see u both after 16 years.” A fan complemented as he wrote, “Very funny aftab bhai (laughing emoji).”

Akshay Kumar-Aftab Shivdasani's previous collaboration

For the unversed Akshay and Aftab's action comedy Awara Paagal Deewana also featured Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in pivotal characters. Aftab also had a cameo in Akshay's Deewane Hue Pagal directed by Vikram. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Suniel, Paresh, Asrani, Johnny Lever, Vijay Raaz and others in crucial roles.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be seen next in Mukesh Kumar's Telugu fantasy-drama Kannappa. He is also playing an extended cameo as Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi epic-drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

The actor has also shot for Shankara, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The movie is anticipated as the biopic of Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. Akshay will resume his iconic character Raju in Farhad Samji's Hera Pheri 3. Suniel as Ghanshyama and Paresh as Baburao will also join him in the third installment of the comedy franchise.