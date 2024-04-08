Akshay Kumar to debut in Tollywood with Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

The cast list of Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa is expanding. Actor Akshay Kumar is the latest to have been brought on-board the fantasy drama that is based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. The film will mark his debut in Tollywood. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar plans to buy home he once used to rent for ₹500: ‘I have no one there but…’) Akshay Kumar will play an important role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Akshay Kumar roped in

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala made the announcement on X that Akshay has been roped in. He wrote, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic)”

Akshay once starred in a bi-lingual film titled Ashaant in 1993, which released in Kannada as Vishnu Vijaya. That is his first south Indian film. Years later, he debuted in Tamil with Shankar’s 2018 Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. Kannappa will be his third south Indian project.

Kannappa’s star cast

Kannappa boasts of numerous stars from various industries on its cast list. Apart from Vishnu and his father, actor Mohan Babu, the film also stars Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda and others. The film will see music by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma, apart from cinematography by Sheldon Chau, and editing by Anthony.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is Vishnu’s dream project, with Mohan producing it under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. He wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on a story developed by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad. Shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed in other south Indian languages and Hindi.

While initially Kajal Aggarwal and later, Nupur Sanon were roped in to play the female leads, they opted out for various reasons and Preity Mukhundhan was brought in. So far, the film has been shot in New Zealand and Hyderabad.

