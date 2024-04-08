Akshay Kumar plans to buy home he once used to rent for 500: ‘I have no one there but…’

Akshay Kumar is known for making it big in Bollywood despite his humble beginnings. The actor, in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel, spoke about Don Bosco Public School and his childhood in Mumbai. Akshay also said that he soon plans to buy his former rented home. (Also read: Akshay on his breakups before marrying Twinkle: '2-3 baar hua hai…') Akshay Kumar recently opened up on buying his rented flat whwre he spent his childhood. (AFP)(AFP)

Akshay Kumar opens up about his rented apartment

Ranveer asked Akshay is he feels humbled while revisiting Don Bosco school. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, “Mujjhe pata nahi kya psychology hai lekin mujhe accha lagta hai waha jaana. Mujhe accha lagta hai mere purane ghar me jaana. Humara purana ghar rent pe tha, hum ₹500 rent dete the. To abhi suna hai wo building tut rahi hai. To maine usko bola hua hai ki mujhe teesra maala kharidna hai kyunki main waha rehta tha. Do bedroom ka flat hai, ban rha hai. Unko bola hua hai ki main kharidna chahta hoon (I don't understand the pyschology behind it but I just feel happy to go there. I like revisiting my old house. We used to pay ₹500 for our rented house. I came to know that the building is being renovated. I have told them that I want to buy the third floor. We used to live there. A two-bedroom flat is under-construction right now. So, I said to them that I am interested in buying it).”

Akshay Kumar recalls emotional memories of his childhood

“Koi hai nahi waha mera par wo ek rakhna hai. Kyuki mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai hum jab rehte the to daddy 9-6 kaam pe jaate the. Wo wapas aate the, main aur meri sister window pe khade hoke dekhte the daddy aate the. So that visual is still there. Neeche ek peru ka jhaad tha. Peru ke jhaad se peru todte the. Main jaata hu har mahine to abhi bhi wo peru ka jhaad hai, Anand ka phool hai. Wo tod ke main le aata hoon. I honestly want to be in touch with that. That is where I come from (We don't have anybody there but I just want to keep that flat. I still remember me and my sister waiting for Daddy to return when he used to do 9-6 job. So, the visual is still there. There was a Guava tree and we used to pluck the fruits. I still go there every month and bring some guavas and flowers. I honestly want to be in touch with that. That is where I come from).”

Akshay will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also features Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place