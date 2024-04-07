Akshay Kumar on his ‘2-3 breakups’ before marrying Twinkle Khanna: There was so much anger…

Akshay Kumar on handling his breakup

When asked to share his break-up advice for youngsters, and how to deal with heartbreak, Akshay said, "Mere sath jab break-up hua tha, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it."

Akshay, who was in past linked with many actors, including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Pooja Batra, added, "I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana that (I would eat a lot). I think that is a way a martial artist would deal with a break-up. I believe that is the only way we understand it (heartbreak)."

Akshay's ex Raveena on their broken engagement

Raveena and Akshay started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. They later parted ways. While Akshay went on to marry Twinkle in 2001, Raveena married film producer-businessman Anil Thadani in 2004.

Talking about their broken engagement, Raveena had told ANI in 2023, “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal.”

