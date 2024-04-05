Twinkle Khanna shows fans how she and Akshay Kumar get ready to attend weddings and it's so cute! Watch

Twinkle Khanna, author and wife of actor Akshay Kumar, has shared a fun video featuring the duo. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Twinkle posted a clip in which she was seen getting ready for an event. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar makes her laugh even after 2 decades of marriage, shares pic from their date night) Twinkle Khanna shared a video with Akshay Kumar on Instagram.

Twinkle shares video with Akshay

The video started with Twinkle tying her hair as Akshay Kumar sat behind her, looking at something. Next, she stood in front of the camera as Akshay walked behind her, holding a tab. The video ended with Twinkle smiling and walking as a turban-wearing Akshay jumped over a wall. Both of them wore white outfits in the video.

Twinkle teases Akshay

Sharing the clip, Twinkle wrote, "Behind every successful woman is a man who is busy doing his own thing. Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below #weddingdiaries." Reacting to the video, Divyanka Tripathi commented, "Well...mine and yours are quite similar. Afterall he's Akshay ji's fan!" A person said, "Sometimes there's a man behind a woman's success. And a man doing his own thing is indirectly supporting his wife...if u know what I mean."

Twinkle regularly shares posts with Akshay

Recently, Twinkle shared a selfie with her husband and revealed how he still makes her laugh after two decades of their marriage. Giving a glimpse of date night, Twinkle treated fans with a new smiling photo on her Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night."

About Akshay and Twinkle

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

About Akshay and Twinkle's career

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which released in 2018.

Akshay is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be seen next in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. He also has the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull in the pipeline.

