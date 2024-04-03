Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar makes her laugh even after 2 decades of marriage, shares pic from their date night

Twinkle and Akshay's date night

In the photo, Twinkle leaned on Akshay as the two smiled for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night.”

Twinkle and Akshay worked together in films such as International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999). They married on January 17, 2001 and have two children together – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna dropped a selfie with Akshay Kumar on Instagram Stories.

Twinkle on her cards ‘ritual’ with Akshay

Twinkle often shares photos and videos of herself and Akshay on Instagram – from funny clips of him promoting her latest book to photos from her graduation from Goldsmiths in London.

In November 2023, Twinkle gushed about their married life. Along with a throwback photo of the two playing cards, she wrote in her Instagram caption, "While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire. His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way. What rituals, big or small, have you upheld?"

Twinkle's career as an author

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Master's in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.

In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.

