Akshay Kumar gets emotional as 'superwoman' Twinkle Khanna graduates from University of London: Wish I had studied more

Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note as he congratulated his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her graduation. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Akshay also shared a picture with Twinkle from her graduation ceremony. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar goes incognito as he beats Mumbai traffic with a metro ride) Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Twinkle Khanna on Instagram.

Akshay shares pic with Twinkle

In the photo, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna smiled as they held each other. For her special day, Akshay wore a sweater under a black coat, pants and matching pants. Twinkle opted for a green saree under her black cape. She also wore her graduation cap. They posed outdoors for the camera.

Akshay pens note for Twinkle

Sharing the picture, Akshay captioned the post, “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love (black heart emoji).”

Twinkle shares post

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle also shared a post. She shared a video from her graduation ceremony. Twinkle wrote, “And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways. Agree? Disagree?”

About Twinkle

In 2022, Twinkle started her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London. As quoted by Hindustan Times, Akshay had then said, “People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing."

Twinkle has authored best-selling books--Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Recently, she unveiled her fourth book--Welcome To Paradise. She has graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London, with a master's degree in Fiction Writing.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over 20 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

About Akshay's upcoming films

Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru. He will also be seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. It will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025. Tarun Mansukhani will direct Housefull 5. Fans will also see Akshay in Sky Force and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Apart from that, he also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipleine. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in the theatres on December 20, 2024. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast of the film.

