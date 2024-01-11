Akshay Kumar goes incognito as he beats Mumbai traffic with a metro ride. Watch video

Akshay Kumar was a picture of humility as he was spotted travelling via metro in the city. A video of the star travelling via metro has emerged on X, where he was seen keeping a low profile by covering his face with a mask. (Also read: Akshay Kumar bursts into laughter as Twinkle Khanna bangs her bike in Maldives; watch video of their holiday with kids) Akshay Kumar was spotted in an all-black outfit.

Akshay rides in Mumbai Metro

On Thursday, a video of Akshay Kumar sitting inside a metro emerged on social media. The video was shared by the actor's fanpage on X. In the video, Akshay was seen wearing an all-black outfit, and kept it incognito with a white mask. He was seen talking to producer Dinesh Vijan. Although he was seen siting inside the metro without interrupting anyone present inside the coach, an eagle-eyed fan did not fail to notice him.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar was seen travelling via metro. Last year in February, he was seen interacting with passengers, although he was promoting his film Selfiee with co-star Emraan Hashmi. That time around, both the stars made their way inside a newly-opened Mumbai Metro station along with their security and entourage. Soon, both of them were joined by a flash mob and they got up from their seats to dance along with them to their song Main Khiladi.

Akshay asks fans to explore Indian islands

Last week, Akshay Kumar was one of the many celebrities who joined the trend of promoting Indian tourism soon after some prominent personalities from Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. Akshay, who recently rang in the New Year with his family in Maldives, took to X to react to comments against India's beach tourism by some Maldivians. The actor wrote, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

He will be next seen in Mission Raniganj with Tiger Shroff.

