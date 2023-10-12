'We've done maximum hit films together': Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with former co-star Raveena Tandon and has talked about it in a new interview. Speaking with the news agency ANI, Akshay has said he is looking forward to the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle which brings them together onscreen after almost twenty years. (Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals why he got Canadian citizenship in the first place) Raveena Tandon to reunite with Akshay Kumar after 20 years for Welcome to the Jungle.

Akshay told the news agency, "We're doing a film called 'Welcome to the Jungle' for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even Tip Tip Barsa Paani also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

Akshay and Raveena onscreen

Akshay and Raveena have worked together in hit films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Mohra. Former costars and ex-couple, Akshay and Raveena have also featured together in popular songs Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. They were last seen together in Police Force An Inside Story in 2004.

Akshay and Raveena

Raveena and Akshay started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. They later parted ways for reasons that they have not talked about. While Akshay went on to date, and later marry Twinkle Khanna in 2001, Raveena married businessman Anil Thadani in 2004.

Talking about the broken engagement earlier this year, Raveena had told ANI, “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal.”

Akshay's new films

Most recently seen in Mission Raniganj which is currently running in theatres, Akshay has an interesting lineup of films, apart from Welcome to the Jungle. He will be reprising his role of a top cop for Rohit Shetty's next film in his hit franchise. Titled Singham Again, the film features him as Sooryavanshi in a special appearance. Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan play the lead roles in the film that will also feature Ranveer Singh as Simmba in a guest appearance.

He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline. The film is set to hit the theatres in February 2024. He will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The next film in his hit comic franchise, Housefull, is also in the pipeline. Akshay recently announced a film on India's airstrike on Pakistan. Titled Sky Force, the film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

