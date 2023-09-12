Nana Patekar opens up about not being cast in Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai’

Nana Patekar is all set to return to the big screen after quite some time with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. At the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about not being a part of Welcome To The Jungle and said he might have not been approached as he is old now. Nana Patekar has a massive fanbase for his Welcome character Uday Shetty. Also read: The Vaccine War trailer: It's Indian scientists vs naysayers in Vivek Agnihotri's next film Nana Patekar will be next seen in The Vaccine War.

Nana Patekar on not being in Welcome To The Jungle

Nana Patekar said, as per Indian Express, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai (I am outdated).” Pointing at Vivek Agnihotri, he added, "He doesn’t think I have become so old, so he cast me in his film. It’s that simple.”

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the franchise. It has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Nana Patekar on his comeback

Talking about returning to films, Nana Patekar also said, “The industry was never closed for me. The industry never closes its doors on you. If you want to do good work, they’ll come to you and ask you. You have to decide if you can do it, if you want to do it or not. I feel this is my first and last chance, and utni hi jaan daalni chaahiye usmein (I should do my best). Everybody gets work (here), it depends on you if you want to do it or not.”

Nana Patekar will be seen headlining The Vaccine War. It also stars Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released earlier in the day.

In the film, Nana Patekar will be seen as the head of the Indian scientist team that developed India's first vaccine against the covid-19 during pandemic. The film will be released on September 28.

