Mission Raniganj box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's film witnesses a slight dip, earns 1.3 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 12, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 6: The film, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, witnessed a drop in its earnings in India. According to Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which released last week, has so far minted nearly 17 crore in India. (Also Read | Mission Raniganj box office collection day 5)

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.

Mission Raniganj box office collection

As per the report, Mission Raniganj earned 1.3 crore nett in India on its sixth day, as per early estimates. The film earned 2.8 crore on day one, 4.8 crore on day two, 5 crore on day three and 1.50 crore each on day four and day five. So far, the film earned 16.90 crore in India. Mission Raniganj had an overall 9.68 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar recently talked about Mission Raniganj

The actor told ANI, "I saw the film I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai (This is my best, most honest and truthful film). What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

Akshay on working with new directors

Akshay Kumar also opened up about working with new directors despite being much senior to them. He said, "I have worked with 23-24 new directors in my career. Put a hand on their shoulder and they are fine, you've to be their friend, you cannot be a senior actor. At the same time, you have to maintain that respect for you also you've to give them the honour of being the director. You just have to allow them to breathe."

About Mission Raniganj

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Mission Ranignaj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

