Mission Raniganj box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film earns 1.5 crore, slowly inches towards 20 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 11, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Mission Raniganj collected ₹1.5 crore on Tuesday. The film is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners from a coal mine in 1989.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, has not been faring very well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj which released last week, has so far collected close to 16 crore in India. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. (Also Read | Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4)

Akshay Kumar in a poster of his latest film Mission Raniganj. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Mission Raniganj box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj earned 1.5 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. The film earned 2.8 crore on day one, 4.8 crore on day two, 5 crore on day three and 1.50 crore on day four. So far, the film earned 15.6 crore in India. Mission Raniganj had an overall 9.6 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Akshay on Mission Raniganj BO fate

Recently, Akshay spoke about Mission Raniganj. He had called Mission Raniganj one of his best films. He had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Tinu deserves the National Award. He's been with the screenplay for the last 4-5 years, he has worked so hard. I don't know about what the commerciality of this film going to be but that is for sure I am so proud of the film he has made. And I am happy to say that this is one of the best films which I have done."

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Ranignaj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj new song

Recently, Akshay unveiled the track Jeetenge from Mission Raniganj. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the video of the song which he captioned, "#Jeetenge Video Out Now. Book Tickets Now: Link In Bio. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW. #MissionRaniganjInCinemasNow." Sung by B Praak the motivational song is penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas and composed by Arko.

