Twinkle Khanna doesn't want grand pre-wedding bash for her kids, says they should 'just elope’

Twinkle wrote, "We both have daughters, and we wonder if after they are married, they will change, add on, or stick to their already hyphenated last names. How odd that these questions won’t even arise regarding our sons. The same way that we have always been worried about our girls and not as much about our sons. Keeping the room door open when the tuition sir comes over; ensuring that the school bus has a female chaperone; making sure that as little girls, they were not alone with even men from the extended family; and, along with all this, trying to strike a delicate balance between teaching them to be on guard and yet not be frightened of the world."

Twinkle wants her kids to elope

"My sister interrupts my meandering thoughts. ‘You are talking about last names, but what about all the taam jhaam (all the fuss) we will have to do. The bar is now set very high after the Ambani events...I reply, ‘Well, I can’t dance like Nita Bhabhi. The last time I tried dancing to Tamma Tamma Loge during the pandemic, I think even God didn’t want to see my uncoordinated footwork because I immediately fell down and fractured my leg. My husband can barely stay awake after 10 pm, and we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for over 20 people.’ I pause for breath, ‘If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is just elope," she added.

Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. Fans saw her film in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

