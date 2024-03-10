Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for 'oil well digging' dance step at Ambani bash, not impressed by Rihanna's show

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has teased her husband-actor Akshay Kumar's "punching dance step" at the Ambani bash and compared it with digging "another oil well through the stage". In her Times of India column, Twinkle also said that she thought singer Rihanna’s act was "not half as grand as" Nita Ambani's performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, stun at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event) Twinkle Khanna spoke about Akshay Kumar's dance step at the Ambani bash.

Twinkle talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Twinkle wrote, "In between forcing my little one to swallow her flu medicine, training the dog to pee anywhere but my bed, and checking a deck my company is sending out to advertisers, I continue attending the Ambani festivities in what seems like a paradigm time warp through Instagram. I spot the three Khans performing together and the man of the house singing a robust song."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Twinkle trolls Akshay Kumar, shares opinion on Rihanna's act

"He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil. I see Rihanna’s reportedly somewhere between ₹66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga," she also added.

About Ambani bash

Last weekend, the Ambanis held a three-day pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. On day two, Akshay Kumar sang the Punjabi hit Gur Naal Ishq Mitha along with his stunning dance moves. Ranveer Singh joined Akshay briefly on the floor. Even the host of the event, Mukesh Ambani, gave him a warm hug after his performance.

The events were also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place