 Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay for 'oil well digging' dance step at Ambani bash | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for 'oil well digging' dance step at Ambani bash, not impressed by Rihanna's show

Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for 'oil well digging' dance step at Ambani bash, not impressed by Rihanna's show

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 10, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna said she attended the Ambani festivities through Instagram. She talked about the three Khans performing together.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has teased her husband-actor Akshay Kumar's "punching dance step" at the Ambani bash and compared it with digging "another oil well through the stage". In her Times of India column, Twinkle also said that she thought singer Rihanna’s act was "not half as grand as" Nita Ambani's performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, stun at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event)

Twinkle Khanna spoke about Akshay Kumar's dance step at the Ambani bash.
Twinkle Khanna spoke about Akshay Kumar's dance step at the Ambani bash.

Twinkle talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Twinkle wrote, "In between forcing my little one to swallow her flu medicine, training the dog to pee anywhere but my bed, and checking a deck my company is sending out to advertisers, I continue attending the Ambani festivities in what seems like a paradigm time warp through Instagram. I spot the three Khans performing together and the man of the house singing a robust song."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Twinkle trolls Akshay Kumar, shares opinion on Rihanna's act

"He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil. I see Rihanna’s reportedly somewhere between 66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga," she also added.

About Ambani bash

Last weekend, the Ambanis held a three-day pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. On day two, Akshay Kumar sang the Punjabi hit Gur Naal Ishq Mitha along with his stunning dance moves. Ranveer Singh joined Akshay briefly on the floor. Even the host of the event, Mukesh Ambani, gave him a warm hug after his performance.

The events were also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On