Twinkle Khanna reveals how daughter Nitara reacted after being bitten by pet dog on both hands, getting shots of rabies

Twinkle Khanna revealed that over the Christmas holidays, her and actor-husband Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara was 'bitten on both hands' by their pet dog. In her recent column for The Times of India, the actor-turned-author spoke in detail about Freddie, the pet dog she shares with a cousin and also her daughter's attachment to him. Twinkle said Nitara defended their pet even after getting 'three shots of rabies and one shot of tetanus', calling it 'an accident'. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says she funded kids Nitara, Aarav's education from her savings Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle on daughter getting 'bitten on both hands'

Twinkle Khanna recalled, “This Christmas, someone accidentally placed a plate of chicken satay in front of the kids (Aarav and Nitara), while Freddie was around. He jumped on the plate and started gulping down the pieces. My 11-year-old (Nitara), worried about him swallowing the wooden skewers holding the chicken together, tried pulling the pointed skewers out of his mouth. She got bitten on both hands."

Nitara said the pet 'didn’t mean to bite'

Further recalling Nitara's reaction to being bitten by the pet, Twinkle wrote, "Three shots of rabies and one shot of tetanus later, she claims she has no regrets. ‘It was an accident. He didn’t mean to bite me, and it doesn’t matter as long as Freddie is fine.’ Now, if I had inadvertently chomped on her fingers, not only would there be unceasing accusations, but 20 years later, it would be a subject of intense discussion during her therapy sessions. ”

Twinkle Khanna often takes to Instagram to share pictures and videos of herself with Akshay Kumar, their daughter Nitara, and son Aarav as well as members of their extended family and friends. Nitara is 11, while Aarav is 21.

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995; after her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

