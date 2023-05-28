Twinkle Khanna shares glimpses of trip with daughter Nitara: ‘Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try’

Former actor, and writer Twinkle Khanna shared a video from her recent vacation with daughter Nitara and talked about the joy of motherhood. She said that despite all the sacrifices a mother makes for her kids, it doesn't matter as they end up blaming their mom. Twinkle is currently in London with Nitara as she is doing her Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Also read: Twinkle Khanna takes dig at Indians invested in King Charles III's coronation Twinkle Khanna took a trip with daughter Nitara in the UK.

Twinkle Khanna shares a video of Nitara

The video starts with the title ‘The joys of motherhood’ as Twinkle is seen at a train station. It read, “Dragging them on exhausting trips, while secretly longing for a solo vacation; frantically chasing after them as they sprint towards another platform, like deranged marathon runners.”

It features Nitara reading a book on a train. “Instilling the love of reading in their little minds,” the video adds. It follows a glimpse of sweet treats enjoyed by the mother-daughter duo and shares, “Splurging on treats for them, while suppressing the urge to snatch it away and devour it yourself.”

“Showing them the world and all its wonders; pretending you are not irritated because you told them to use the bathroom when you left the hotel and now they want you to find them a toilet in an open field,” the video further mentioned with glimpses of Twinkle and Nitara at an open field with horses around them. "Putting their happiness above yours,” the video ends.

Sharing the video, Twinkle concludes in the caption. “It doesn't matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you. All we can do is hope is that they realise that there are very few truly terrible mothers. Even the mother from Home Alone – who forgot about her child not once, but also in the sequel – was not evil, just overwhelmed. Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try to do our best, even on our worst days.”

Fans react to Twinkle Khanna's post

Twinkle's wholesome video with witty captions stole the hearts of many mothers online. One of her fans commented, “It’s similar like when are in are 30’s we think we control everything and the moment we touch 40 we realise nothing is in our control. So true, mothers are far from perfect.” “There is nothing more to be asked from a mother. She has given the greatest gift. It is called life,” added another one. One more said, “Absolutely agree !! Just sent it to my kids.”

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela and International Khiladi. She married Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

