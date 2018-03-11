Vishnu Manchu dons director’s hat for an ad film on water crisis

Popular Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, last seen on screen in Gayatri, has donned the directorial hat for the first time in his career for an ad film Ministry of Water Resources. The commercial production is in response to veteran actor Mohan Babu, Vishnu’s father, agreeing to do a TVC to promote and support the ministry’s water resources development and rejuvenation publicity campaign. Shot in Ramoji Film city. The film is ready and will be released to public in a week’s time.

Speaking about the new role, Vishnu said in a statement: “The 1 minute TVC will highlight the importance of river conservation and rejuvenation that is so vital for our existence. It is a far-reaching initiative and I am glad to be part of this Government of India initiative to publicize the importance to deal with rapidly building water crisis at both the global and human scale.” Elated by the opportunity to direct a socially relevant, he said the television commercial provides lots of resources and ways for one to become involved to protect our rivers and rejuvenate them.

On the career front, he awaits the release of two Telugu projects -- Achari America Yatra and Voter, which will also be released in Tamil as Kural 388.

