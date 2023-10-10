Aftab Shivdasani loses 1.5 lakh in KYC fraud

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and lost ₹1.50 lakh after he received a text message in which he was asked to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a leading private sector bank, police said on Tuesday. (Also read: Deepak Tijori alleges he was duped of ₹2.6 crore by his film's co-producer, files case) Aftab Shivdasani has registered a police case after the fraud.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said. "The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that ₹1,49,999 were debited from his account," he said.

The actor then contacted the bank's branch manager on Monday and based on his advice, he lodged a police complaint, the official said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

Shivdasani has acted in several Bollywood films, including Mast, Masti and Hungama.

Recently, Ayesha Shroff, former film producer, wife of Jackie Shroff and mother of Tiger Shroff, filed a cheating case after being duped of ₹58 lakh.

Last year, a man was arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor of ₹4 lakh under the pretext of updating his bank KYC details. Under the pretext of completing the process, the fraudster managed to get the banking details of the actor and asked him to share the OTP (One-Time Password), as per the First Information Report (FIR). After a while, Anuu Kapoor received a call from the bank's customer care number informing him his account had been compromised and ₹4.36 lakh were fraudulently transferred.

