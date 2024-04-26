Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar offer true meaning of feminism after Nora Fatehi's comments go viral

Nora Fatehi's comment that ‘feminism f****d up society’ went viral in the last few weeks. Now, actors Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar have offered their own comment on the issue in a new interview with Janice Sequeira and shared how feminism talks about equal rights for both the genders and was never about ‘male-bashing’. The actors were doing the rounds of promotions for their upcoming web series The Broken News Season 2. (Also read: Nora Fatehi thinks feminism 'f***** up our society completely', brainwashed men: I think women are nurturers) Sonali Bendre had some thoughts of her own on the topic of feminism, weeks after Nora Fatehi's comments went viral.

What Sonali, Shriya and Jaideep said

During the interview, Shriya began: “People haven't googled the definition of feminism. Feminism is equal rights, it's not one-upmanship and I think unknowingly a lot of people are feminists already but they somehow don't call themselves that because they think feminism is ‘male-bashing.'” Jaideep nodded in agreement.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sonali shared her thoughts and said, "The definition has taken on this connotation of ‘male-bashing’ which a lot of us are not comfortable with. I am not comfortable with ‘male-bashing.’ We are looking for equal rights and you want equal rights not up and down. Again that is an imbalance. What you want is a balance and either way when the scale moves and there's no balance, then there is a problem.

More details

It all started when Nora Fatehi told in a recent interview on The Ranveer Show, that, “Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer.”

The Broken News 2, directed by Vinay Vaikul, revolves around the interlink between politicians and media, which has the ability to influence the future of elections. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Faisal Rashid, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. The Broken News 2 will be streaming on ZEE5 from May 3 onwards.