Ram Charan says he didn’t come out of home a week after RRR’s success; here’s why

Actor Ram Charan recently opened up about how he handles success and the pressure of carrying on his father Chiranjeevi's legacy. Talking to TOI, the actor revealed that he didn't step out of the house for a week after the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Ram Charan in a still from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

‘I’ve thrown parties when my films failed’

Ram told the publication that he’s the kind of actor who doesn’t take pressure when it comes to his career. Talking about how he reacted when RRR was a success, he said, “The good or bad part about me is that I don’t know how to take pressure. In fact, when a movie hasn’t done well, I have had a party. And when RRR became a success, I remember for that one week, I didn’t come out of the house. I was relieved, relaxed and enjoyed family time. So, with me, it’s a contrast.”

‘I believe in what I am doing today’

Given that Ram is Chiranjeevi’s son, he was also asked if he feels the pressure of carrying on his father’s legacy. He said instead of thinking about that, he believes in focusing on the present. He said, “When I see someone like my father in the house, I don’t know how to react to it. I believe what I am doing today and right now is important. I think I do what is right…as a son, father, brother…for that day. And if I can achieve it everyday, I think I will achieve it in the years ahead.”

Upcoming work

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was a massive success when it was released in 2022. The film’s music also made waves when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani with Chandrabose’s lyrics, won a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2023.

Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani as his co-star. He will also feature in films helmed by Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana.