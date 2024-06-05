Anurag Kashyap compares Bollywood's unaffordable ticket price to Telugu industry: 'Doesn't matter if you made RRR'

Anurag Kashyap never shies away from expressing his views. The filmmaker recently spoke about how tickets for Hindi films have been almost unaffordable due to its price ceiling. In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag compared how the tickets in Telugu film industry are much reasonable and fixed irrespective of a big budget or independent film. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reasons why it is impossible for him to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan) Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about the high ticket ceiling of Bollywood films.(AFP)

Anurag Kashyap on unaffordable ticket prices

The filmmaker made a comparison among different practices in Hindi and South film industry and opined, “There is a ceiling for ticket prices in Telugu. Regardless of how massive your film is, a luxury seat cannot cost more than ₹250. You can’t price your tickets higher than that, it doesn’t matter if you’ve made RRR or a small, independent film. We spend unnecessarily, which is being corrected now.” He also pointed out, “When you have more money, spend tend to spend more on marketing, and this puts pressure on smaller films. This is why they aren’t able to compete in this ecosystem.”

About Anurag Kashyap

Anurag made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never got released. His second film Black Friday's release was also delayed since it was based on the 1993 Mumbai blasts and depicted the socio-political atmosphere of that time. The filmmaker shot to fame with movies such as Dev D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan and Dobaara. He was also praised for his crime-series Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra's novel. The show starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajshri Deshpande, Kubbra Sait, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla and others in pivotal roles.

Anurag's next film - Kennedy is a crime-thriller. It features Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Abhilash Thapliayal, Mohit Takalkar and others in crucial characters. The movie was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.