Anurag Kashyap reasons why it is impossible for him to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If his film Fan had worked…'

In the interview, Anurag said, “We are a country of hero worshippers. We are deprived of many things and have low self-esteem and confidence. We need heroes. Why do our films have larger-than-life heroes? We are the only country where actors won’t cover their faces while playing superheroes. The masks would be so small because it is important to show their faces.”

Speaking of Shah Rukh and whether he will make a film with him, he then added, "In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen, fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things. So it’s not in my capacity to cater to Shah Rukh Khan’s aura or enigma. ..If his film Fan had worked, I could have said that I too have the courage to work with him.'

Shah Rukh had a blockbuster 2023, with Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. Meanwhile, Anurag premiered his latest film Kennedy at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He also confirmed the cast of his next film, which will star Malayalam actor Joju George – who will be making his Hindi film debut with it.