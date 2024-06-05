 Anurag Kashyap reasons why it is impossible for him to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If his film Fan had worked…' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anurag Kashyap reasons why it is impossible for him to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If his film Fan had worked…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 05, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap also listed Chake De! India and Kabhi Haa Kabhie Naa as his favourite films from Shah Rukh Khan's filmography.

Will Anurag Kashyap ever direct Shah Rukh Khan in a film? The answer is most probably a no, as said by the director in an interview with Humans of Cinema. The director also gave the reason for saying so, and added how it is the aura and the charm that the fans love about him, which he would not be able to recreate in his capacity as a director. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on stars’ demands, high entourage costs: ‘Car is sent 3 hours away just to get a 5-star burger’)

Anurag Kashyap spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan.
Anurag Kashyap spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan.

What Anurag said

In the interview, Anurag said, “We are a country of hero worshippers. We are deprived of many things and have low self-esteem and confidence. We need heroes. Why do our films have larger-than-life heroes? We are the only country where actors won’t cover their faces while playing superheroes. The masks would be so small because it is important to show their faces.”

Speaking of Shah Rukh and whether he will make a film with him, he then added, "In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen, fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things. So it’s not in my capacity to cater to Shah Rukh Khan’s aura or enigma. ..If his film Fan had worked, I could have said that I too have the courage to work with him.'

More details

Shah Rukh had a blockbuster 2023, with Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. Meanwhile, Anurag premiered his latest film Kennedy at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He also confirmed the cast of his next film, which will star Malayalam actor Joju George – who will be making his Hindi film debut with it.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap reasons why it is impossible for him to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If his film Fan had worked…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement