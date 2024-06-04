Anurag Kashyap on stars’ demands, high entourage costs: ‘Car is sent 3 hours away just to get a 5-star burger’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about big-budget films failing to perform well at the box office and how the high-maintenance entourages and demands of actors are to blame. In an interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag said that a lot of money that goes into a film's production isn’t actually spent on making the movie but on catering to the demands of stars. Also read | Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’ Anurag Kashyap said less money is used to make a film and more money is being spent catering to the actors' entourage. (File Photo/AFP)

Anurag Kashyap says huge budget allocated to stars

He said, “I had never seen so many vanity vans on my set like I saw on Sacred Games... That’s how the culture got started. Then you can’t reverse that. Finally, those people started getting paid who were totally ignored, which is the technical crew… It’s fair, in a way. But a lot of extra things started coming in.”

Speaking about some big-budget films that flopped in the recent past, Anurag said, "They aren’t spending on just the film. One thing people need to understand is that when we make a film, we’re working, we’re creating something. It’s not a holiday, it’s not a picnic. A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming work

Recently, Anurag Kashyap confirmed the cast of his next film, which will star a bevy of actors, including Malayalam actor Joju George – he will be making his Hindi film debut with it. The project will star Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Riddhi Sen, Ankush Gedam, and Nagesh Bhonsle. In May, Anurag shared a screenshot of a publication and confirmed the movie's casting.