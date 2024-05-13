Upasana says Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she struggled postpartum: ‘He is my strength’

New mom Upasana Konidela shared her emotional journey through motherhood and postpartum in a recent interview. Speaking to The Times of India, she also unveiled the unwavering support of her husband, actor Ram Charan, who has been a pillar of strength ‘through it all’. (Also Read: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana is ready to have another baby: My health, my choice) Upasana and Ram Charan with their parents at Klin Kaara's naming ceremony.(Instagram)

‘Charan is attentive’

Upasana told the publication that she and Ram find it ‘heart-wrenching’ to leave Kaara back home whenever they travel, stating that she and the actor ‘cry more than Kaara does’.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She also revealed that Ram moved in with her to her parents’ home when she needed help postpartum and was dealing with depression. She said, “My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my parents’ place (after they had the baby). I understand that it’s not the same for all mothers, so it’s vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional help when needed.”

She also stated that Ram is so attentive as a parent that their daughter’s eating habits have begun mirroring his. “Charan’s loving attention and participation in raising Klin Kaara has enriched this phase of my life even further. Even her eating habits mirror his; she’s a true Konidela. Transitioning into motherhood has been a profound journey, but certainly not without challenges,” she said.

‘He is secure enough to be in my shadow’

Upasana also told HT City in March this year that Ram is the kind of husband secure enough to be in her shadow when she shines. “They say behind every successful man there is a woman. When he is shining, it's great to be the shadow, and when I shine, he is secure enough to be mine,” she said. Similarly, she stated that she’s ‘proud’ to be in his shadow when needed, saying, “I learnt that there is so much beauty in being that person for him. He is that for me, and that support is really important.”

Ram and Upasana married in June 2012 and welcomed their first child in June 2023. He will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, apart from yet-to-be-titled films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.