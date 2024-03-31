Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela spend Easter on a vacation with friends. See post

Actor Ram Charan is vacationing at a beachy locale with his wife Upasana Konidela and their pet, Rhyme. The actor rang in Easter Sunday with his family and loved ones, with Upasana sharing a glimpse of it on Instagram. (Also Read: Allu Arjun does Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan; calls him his ‘special cousin’. Watch) Ram Charan and Upasana shared a glimpse of their vacation

Ram Charan’s Easter

The official Instagram account for their pet Rhyme shared a picture wishing fans a Happy Easter and writing, “Happy Easter Sunday, adults only pic! Ok!” In the picture, Ram can be seen dressed in a shirt and slacks, paired with colourful loafers while Upasana opted for a lacy blue dress, sliders and a hat. The couple is accompanied by their friends in the picture, apart from Rhyme.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Upasana had a hilarious reply for the pup, writing, “Ok Rhyme akka. (elder sister)” On Saturday, the couple shared another picture from Rhyme’s account, writing, “Vacay Mode on!!!!” In the picture, Ram and Rhyme can be seen looking out of the window of a chartered flight. Numerous fans commented under the picture, joking that the dog has a ‘better life’ than them.

Upcoming work

Ram is currently shooting for director Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer with Kiara Advani as his co-star. The makers released the first single from the film titled Jaragandi recently. Apart from the lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast featuring names like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Samuthirakani.

He also has a film lined up with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, with Janhvi Kapoor starring in her second Telugu project after Devara. The film is touted to be a village-based sports drama. Shiva Rajkumar will also play a key role in the film. Apart from that, he also announced his second film with Sukumar after Rangasthalam. Given that their previous outing was a rustic village drama, it remains to be seen what genre they pick this time around.

