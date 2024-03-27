When Ram Charan revealed wife Upasana would get jealous about intimate scenes: She comes from a different background

Ram Charan turns a year older on Wednesday. The actor and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012, having first been friends and then dated. However, the actor revealed in an interview with Masala in 2013 that Upasana gets jealous of the way he connects with his mother (Surekha) and of his on-screen intimacy. (Also Read: Upasana Konidela on husband Ram Charan: He's secure to be my shadow when I shine; Ram says she is ‘not just a star wife ’) Ram Charan opened up about how Upasana was jealous of his closeness with his mother and him doing intimate scenes(Instagram)

‘She was not comfortable’

Talking to the website a year after his marriage, Ram said that it took time for Upasana to understand how things work on a film set because she comes from a non-filmy family. He stated that he had to take her along and show her how films work. Ram said, “I think she (Upasana) gets jealous when she sees the way I connect with my mother. As far as intimate scenes are concerned, I guess I shouldn’t lie about it. Yes, she was not comfortable with it initially. It’s understandable, she comes from a very different background, so it was hard for her to accept me doing these scenes. Frankly, I wasn’t sure she would understand, but to my surprise, she did! She’s very mature, and I love how she has blended into my family.”

‘I’ve asked if he needs to do it’

Upasana also recently opened up on the topic while talking to Galatta Ritz. She said that because they were from different worlds, she didn’t understand his work initially. “Like every woman, I’ve sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I’m like, come on, what is this?” she said. However, she said that Ram explained his work and ensured she was comfortable. “But he’s like, please understand, this is my profession and this is what happens. He explained the technicalities, and now everything is fine. Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there’s no one he has better chemistry with than me, he looks the best with me,” she added.

Ram and Upasana

Ram and Upasana were schoolmates, but they lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and dated for a while before getting engaged in December 2011. They got married in June 2012 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. They welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. Ram will soon be seen in Game Changer with director Shankar, apart from yet-to-be-titled films with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The film with Shankar co-stars Kiara Advani, while the film with Buchi also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

