Allu Arjun, Ram Charan get mobbed by fans during public appearances. Watch

Both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan enjoy a massive fan following. Coincidentally, both the stars were greeted by a tsunami of ardent fans during their recent public appearances. While Allu Arjun joined the campaign trail for YSR Congress candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy in Nandyala, Ram Charan was on his way to visit the Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Pithapuram with his mother, when both the stars were surrounded by a wave of fans who cheered for them. Videos of the same quickly surfaced on social media. (Also read: Allu Arjun sends best wishes to Pawan Kalyan ahead of AP elections: ‘I've always been proud of the path you have chosen’) Allu Arjun (left) and Ram Charan (right) were spotted interacting with fans.

Allu Arjun waves at fans

A video of Allu Arjun shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on X showed the star being welcomed by hundreds of fans as he stepped out to visit Nandyala to support his friend Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Allu greeted fans with folded hands, waved at them and smiled. Sneha Reddy was also seen standing beside him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The caption read, “Icon Star @alluarjun, accompanied by his wife #AlluSnehaReddy, is visited Nandyala today to extend their best wishes to their friend, Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, who is contesting as an MLA candidate in the upcoming elections.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Allu's Pushpa: The Rule in August 15. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh among others and marks the sequel of the widely popular Pushpa: The Rise. The first song from the album was released a few days ago and is already a hit among the fans.

Ram Charan mobbed by fans during temple visit

Meanwhile, an army of ardent fans of Ram Charan made it tough for the star to reach the temple premises at Pithapuram, Rajahmundry. He was seen waving at fans and requesting them to step aside as his security cover tried hard to make way for him.

Ram had come to seek blessings with his family, after his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday in Delhi. The awards ceremony was attended by his wife Surekha, children Ram Charan and Sushmita, apart from daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela.

Ram is currently shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani.