Allu Arjun sends best wishes to Pawan Kalyan ahead of AP elections: ‘I've always been proud of the path you have chosen’
Allu Arjun penned a sweet note for his uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, on X ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Actor Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) to send best wishes to his uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who’s contesting in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections through Jana Sena Party. The actor took to the platform to share his pride in Pawan and his political journey. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi bats for Pawan Kalyan ahead of AP elections: ‘It hurts us when he's targeted but…’)
Allu Arjun’s post
Stating that as family, Pawan will always have his support no matter what, Allu wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”
In 2019, Allu campaigned in person for Pawan too, in Palakollu, sharing the stage with him as he delivered an impassioned speech to the people. This year, Varun Tej campaigned for his uncle in Pithapuram, as did a few other celebs from the film industry. Chiranjeevi released a video, talking about how Pawan was ‘forced’ to be an actor, but he entered politics on free will.
Allu also wished Chiranjeevi for receiving Padma Vibhushan on Thursday, writing, “My Heartfelt Congratulations to @KChiruTweets garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud.”
Fake information spread
In late April, a video of Allu at the India Day Parade in the US in 2022 was used to claim that the actor was campaigning for Congress. The video sees him in a white suit with a tri-colour sash around his neck. However, fans from the south pointed out that the video was taken in 2022 and that the party he would most likely support was Pawan’s Jana Sena.
Upcoming work
Allu will soon reprise his role as Pushpa Raj for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. Pawan will be seen in Jyothi Krishna and Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Sujeeth’s OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
