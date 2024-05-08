Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 64.4% voter turnout recorded across 11 states in Phase 3, maximum in Assam

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: A voter turnout of 64.4 percent was recorded across 11 states and union territories in Phase 3 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, with northeastern state of Assam leading in voter turnout. Voting took place in 93 constituencies on Tuesday, with the fate of over 1300 candidates in fray. There were next to no reports of violence during the third phase of the general elections in India. The third phase of voting witnessed a 2.9 percent dip in voter turnout, as compared to that of the 2019 general elections in the country. ...Read More

The highest voter turnout of 81.61 per cent was recorded in Assam where four constituencies went to the polls in this phase and the lowest, 57.34 per cent, was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 constituencies went to the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the first voters of the day on Tuesday, casting their votes in Ahmedabad. After casting his vote, PM Modi urged all the voters to boost the turnout in this election, asking them to make these polls more vibrant.

After the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the fate of 283 out of the total 543 seats in the lower house of the Parliament is sealed. The fourth phase of the election will take place on May 13, where 10 states will cast their votes.