Bengaluru police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over contentious video

The Bengaluru police on Wednesday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and its IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a contentious video posted on X by the party’s Karnataka state unit during the election period. BJP chief JP Nadda (left) and the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya (right). (File Photos)

The two leaders have been asked to appear before Bengaluru police within seven days.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The notices come after a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station on Sunday in connection with the animated clip that showed a caricatured description of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributing funds to Muslims while ignoring Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The video fits in with the narrative the BJP has pushed in recent weeks -- of the Congress scrapping reservation benefits for other backward classes, scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, and transferring these to Muslims.

Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed the FIR against Nadda, Malviya and the chief of the party’s Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) section 505(2) (statement conducting public mischief), and the Representation of People Act’s Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes).

The summons, addressed to Malviya and Nadda, said, “This is to inform you that on May 5, 2024, Ramesh Babu lodged a complaint at High Grounds Police Station. A video was posted on May 4, 2024, during the Model Code of Conduct on the official social network @bjp4karnataka of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the ‘X’ Platform. Operated by Amit Malviya, head of the IT cell, under instructions from JP Nadda, National President of the BJP, and B Y Vijayendra, State President of Karnataka BJP. The content of the video is deemed to incite animosity, aversion, and ill-will against members of the SC/ST community.”

It further said, “Therefore, an FIR has been registered at High Grounds Police Station under FIR no. 95/2024, U/S 125 of the RP Act, and 505(2) of the IPC, and an investigation is underway. Accordingly, you are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned investigating officer at 11.00 am at High Grounds police station within 7 days of receiving this notice.”

On Tuesday, less than two hours before polling ended in Karnataka, the Election Commission directed X to take down the contentious video. “We have written to the social media platform through the competent authority under the Information Technology Act to take down the video. We are awaiting a response from X,” chief electoral officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said.

BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra was contacted for a comment, however, he was not available.