Wednesday, May 08, 2024
‘Zero plus zero’: Sanjay Nirupam on what if Sharad Pawar merges party with Congress

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 05:16 PM IST

Sharad Pawar predicted that many regional parties would want to merge with the Congress after the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Sharad Pawar will try to merge his party with the Congress but zero plus zero remains zero. Sanjay Nirupam who recently joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena made these comments as he reacted to Sharad Pawar's statement that many regional parties -- after the 2024 elections -- would move closer to the Congress, or even merge -- changing the political landscape. Sanjay Nirupam said this was Sharad Pawar expressing his own desire as he attempted previously as well.

Sharad Pawar said there is no ideological difference between his party and the Congress.
"I want to expose this mystery that several years ago, Sharad Pawar wanted to merge with the Congress -- and several times. But the roadblock was his daughter Supriya Sule because he wanted the Congress to give Maharashtra leadership to Supriya. Now also after they lose the election, they would want their party to merge with the Congress. But with due respect, I want to say that Supriya Sule is not able to lead a party in Maharashtra. And even if they merge, zero plus zero remains zero only," Sanjay Nirupam said.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

What Sharad Pawar said on regional parties merging with the Congress

"In the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party," Sharad Pawar said as quoted by Indian Express.

On the possibility of his NCP merging with the Congress, Sharad Pawar said, "I don't see any difference between the Congress and us...Ideologically, we belong to the Gandhi, Nehru line of thinking."

"I am not saying anything now...Without consulting colleagues, I shouldn't say anything. Ideologically, we are close to them (the Congress) -- any decision on strategy of the next steps will be taken collectively. It is difficult to adjust and digest Modi," Pawar said.

