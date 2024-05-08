Akhilesh Yadav mocks BSP over removal of Akash Anand; Mayawati hits back

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reacted to Mayawati's decision to remove her nephew Akash Anand as her successor and as national coordinator of the party till he becomes ‘politically mature’. Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.(ANI)

Yadav described the BSP chief's announcement as an indication that her party is not winning a single seat as its traditional voters are shifting towards the INDIAN alliance “to save the Consitution and reservation”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Whatever step the BSP has taken to bring about a big change in its organisation is an internal matter of the party,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X. “Actually, the real reason behind this is that BSP is not seen winning even a single seat because most of the traditional supporters of BSP are also voting for INDIA bloc this time to save the Constitution and reservation.”

He claimed that the senior leadership of the BSP is noting this as a failure of its organisation and that is why its top leadership is making such a big change in the organisation.

“…But now the game has gone out of the party's hands," Yadav said. “The truth is that when BSP has not won even a single seat in the last three phases, despite being in its area of influence, then there is no possibility left in the remaining four phases.”

He further added: In such a situation, we appeal to all the voters that you should not waste your vote and vote for those candidates of the INDIA bloc who are fighting to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and save reservation along with the Constitution," he said.

‘Concentrate on your candidates’: Mayawati hits back



Responding to the criticism by the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party should not worry about the happenings in her party and rather concentrate on the Yadav candidates fielded by them, who, she claimed, are in a very bad condition. She also accused the Samajwadi Party of being “extremely anti-Dalit”.

"Instead, the SP leadership should only worry about the condition of their own family and the candidates of the Yadav community who have been fielded in the elections because the condition of all of them is very bad," she said.

"The behaviour, character and the face of SP, as always, is that of a party which is strongly opposed to the rights of Dalits, backward castes and the reservation given to them in the Constitution. Ending reservation in promotions and tearing the bill in Parliament in this regard are such acts of theirs which are difficult to be forgiven," she added.