Narendra Modi's 'snap ties' dare to MK Stalin over Sam Pitroda's 'South India-Africa' analogy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dared Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to break ties with the Congress over Sam Pitroda's remark that "people in the South look like Africans". Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls.(PTI)

Sam Pitroda, in a controversial remark, also said that those from the North East resemble the Chinese.

"A close aide of Congress and biggest adviser of 'Prince' (Rahul Gandhi), what he said is very shameful. Congress feels that people of Northeast look like Chinese. Can a country accept such things? Congress feels that the people of South India look like Africans. I want to ask the Congress chief ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, can they accept such opinions?" he said at an election rally.

PM Modi said MK Stalin often talks about Tamil Nadu culture but didn't have the guts to break ties with the Congress for Tamil self-respect.

"I want to ask the Tamil Nadu CM who keeps talking about Tamil Nadu culture, such a big allegation has been made, will DMK break alliance with Congress for the self-respect of Tamil, does he have the guts for that?... Congress feels people of the West look like Arabs, I want to ask the 'fake Shiv Sena chief', remember about Balasaheb Thackeray...will Maharashtra people accept it?...Congress is now making racist statements," he added.

What did Sam Pitroda said?

In a podcast, Sam Pitroda, the chairman of India Overseas Congress, used the analogy of different skin colours to highlight India's unity in diversity.

"We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold the country as diverse as India together. Where people in the east look like the Chinese, people in the west look like the Arabs, people in the north look like, maybe, white and people in the south look like Africans. It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs, different food," he said.

Congress reaction to Sam Pitroda's remark

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the remark unfortunate and unacceptable. He said his party "completely dissociates itself" from the remark.

BJP's reaction

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said Sam Pitroda was explaining Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's idea of India.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Sam Pitroda was ignorant about India's fundamental identity.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she is from South India and she looks Indian.

"I am from South India. I look Indian! My team has enthusiastic members from northeast India. They look Indian! My colleagues from west India look Indian! But, for the racist who is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi we all look African, Chinese, Arab and the White! Thanks for revealing your mindset and your attitude. INDI alliance's shame!" she wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI