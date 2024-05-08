Sam Pitroda's 'racist' row: Congress leader's 5 past controversial remarks

Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, is no stranger to controversies. Even before the Congress could douse the flames from the "inheritance tax" remarks row, Sam Pitroda has again ignited a firestorm while speaking on the diversity of India, referring to how people in the South “look like Africans and those in the East look like Chinese and those in the East look like Arab”. Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

In the latest controversial remark, Sam Pitroda, during an interview with The Statesman, said the people of India have “survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there”. He then went on to say, while reflecting upon the democracy in India, said, “We could hold together a country as diverse as India – where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters.”

He added that the people of India respect different languages, religions, food and customs, which vary from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises a little bit," Sam Pitroda said.

While the Congress distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's latest comments saying they were “unfortunate and unacceptable”, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took the opportunity to attack him, describing him as a “racist”.

5 times Sam Pitroda stroke controversy