 PM Modi mentions Sam Pitroda's hua toh hua: Their margdarshak sitting in America | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi mentions Sam Pitroda's hua toh hua: Their margdarshak sitting in America

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 03:27 PM IST

PM Modi said Congress has always been against the Dalit, picchda, adivasis and Sam Pitroda recently undermined Babasaheb Ambedkar.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Congress's caste census demand in the Rajya Sabha, he mentioned the recent row over Sam Pitroda tweeting an article of political activist Sudheendra Kulkarni in which the writer said Nehru contributed more to the Constitution than Babasaheb Ambedkar. Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda deleted the tweet after drawing flak for endorsing the article. "One of their margdarshak is sitting in America who became famous for his 'hua toh hua' comment. The Congress family is very close to them. He recently belittled Babasaheb Ambedkar," PM Modi said.

PM Modi mentioned Sam Pitroda's 'hua toh hua' comment of 2019
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sam Pitroda made a controversial statement on the 1984 riots. "Ab kya hai 1984 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. 1984 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?" Sam Pitroda said triggering a massive political row.

Five years later, the statement surfaced in the Rajya Sabha as PM Modi attacked the Congress and their caste census demand and said the party was always against the Dalits and tribals. PM Modi said the Congress opposed the candidature of Droupadi Murmu as the president not because of any ideological differences but because of their anti-tribal stand.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

