Narendra Modi counterattacks Rahul Gandhi on 'Adani-Ambani' charge: ‘How much money...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday counterattacked Rahul Gandhi over the latter's crony capitalism charge, wondering why the Congress leader had stopped “abusing” industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani since the Lok Sabha elections were declared. "What deal has been made?" asked PM Modi, addressing a rally in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Karimnagar.(PTI)

"Shehzada of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) have been saying the same thing for last 5 years. After his Rafale charge grounded, he started taking Ambani-Adani's name. But since the elections were declared, he has stopped abusing Ambani and Adani. I want to ask him how much money he has got? What deal has been made? There is something wrong. You will have to answer to people," PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of favouring industrialists' interests over those from the marginalized sections of the society.

PM Modi further said that after the third phase of the elections, the "third fuse of the Congress and INDI alliance has blown up".

He said the BJP-led NDA was moving towards victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi accused the Congress of destroying India's capability.

"You tell me the Congress destroyed the country's economy or not? Agriculture and textile sectors were India's strength since ages, Congress destroyed them too. Congress is the mother of all problems in the country," he said.

PM Modi said the Congress and the BRS gave Hyderabad on lease to Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

"If someone has challenged the AIMIM for the first time, it's BJP. More than AIMIM, it's Congress & BRS who are rattled by the challenge from the BJP. Both are helping AIMIM to win in Hyderabad," he added.

Taking a veiled dig at Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, he alleged there were about 'double R' tax "from Telangana to Delhi".

"From Telangana to Delhi, there is a lot of discussion about 'double R' (RR) tax. A film named 'RRR' was released a few days back in the Telugu language, someone told me that 'RR' has left behind 'RRR' in the collection. It is reported that 'RRR' has a lifetime collection of over ₹1000 crore, but this much money is just a few days collection of 'RR' tax," he added.

