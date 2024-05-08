PM Modi offers prayers at temple in Telangana ahead of Lok Sabha campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Karimnagar district of Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Karimnagar.(PTI)

The Prime Minister is set to kick off his election campaign in Telangana today. PM Modi reached the southern state on Tuesday night and stayed at the Rajbhavan.

After offering prayers at the temple, PM Modi will hold rallies in Karimnagar and Warangal area of Telangana. After completing his campaign in Telangana, the Prime Minister will hold a rally in the neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet. He will also hold a roadshow in Vijayawada today.

On Tuesday, Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's family met PM Narendra Modi in Hyderabad and expressed gratitude for conferring the Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister.

Rao's family also discussed a wide range of topics like culture, and India's development strides, among others.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and grandson of former PM PV Narasimha Rao- NV Subhash said, "We were very happy when PM Modi called all the members of the family of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, after conferring the Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao. Yesterday, all our family members met PM Modi. It was a great occasion and a wide range of discussions took place. The type of discussions we had, I felt PM Modi was like my grandfather and we never felt that there was a difference between Narasimha Rao and PM Modi. We discussed not only political issues but also discussed science, technology, health and education for about 30-45 mins..."

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Telangana the Congress once again posed a series of questions for the Prime Minister. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the PM on X "Today's questions for the PM as he heads to Telangana: 1. Where is the rail coach factory at Kazipet? 2. Why did the PM fail to deliver the Bayyaram Steel Plant and ITIR? 3. In the absence of a Census or a Caste Census, is the PM's promise for a Madiga sub-quota just a jumla?

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.

The voting for the first three phases has been completed so far. The next round of voting will be held on May 7.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.