 ‘Enjoyed seeing myself dance’: PM Narendra Modi reacts to ‘DICTATOR’ post on social media | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Enjoyed seeing myself dance’: PM Narendra Modi reacts to ‘DICTATOR’ post on social media

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 10:44 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi responded with delight to an animated video of himself dancing at a concert, created by a social media user known for humorous edits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over an animated video of him dancing at a concert. Modi was responding to a social media user known for his humorous edits of photographs and videos. In the video, based on the viral concert meme template, the animated character of Prime Minister Modi can be seen dancing on the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

“Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this,” X user @Atheist_Krishna wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prime Minister Modi replied,“Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. 😀😀😀”

“Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour” he added.

Modi's response came amid a brewing controversy over deep fakes and doctored videos of politicians and celebrities during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Recently, deepfake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh posted on certain social media handles were taken down and criminal complaints filed.

On Monday, the Election Commission instructed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice. In the directives for responsible and ethical use of social media, the Commission cautioned against the misuse of AI tools for creating deepfakes, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.

"Whenever such deepfake audios/videos come to the notice of political parties, they shall immediately take down the post but maximum within a period of three hours and also identify and warn the responsible person within the party," the poll body said.

The commission said the parties have been directed to report unlawful information and fake user accounts to the respective platforms and escalate persistent issues to the Grievance Appellate Committee under Rule 3A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Enjoyed seeing myself dance’: PM Narendra Modi reacts to ‘DICTATOR’ post on social media
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On