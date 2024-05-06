‘Enjoyed seeing myself dance’: PM Narendra Modi reacts to ‘DICTATOR’ post on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over an animated video of him dancing at a concert. Modi was responding to a social media user known for his humorous edits of photographs and videos. In the video, based on the viral concert meme template, the animated character of Prime Minister Modi can be seen dancing on the stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

“Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this,” X user @Atheist_Krishna wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Prime Minister Modi replied,“Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. 😀😀😀”

“Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour” he added.

Modi's response came amid a brewing controversy over deep fakes and doctored videos of politicians and celebrities during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Recently, deepfake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh posted on certain social media handles were taken down and criminal complaints filed.

On Monday, the Election Commission instructed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice. In the directives for responsible and ethical use of social media, the Commission cautioned against the misuse of AI tools for creating deepfakes, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.

"Whenever such deepfake audios/videos come to the notice of political parties, they shall immediately take down the post but maximum within a period of three hours and also identify and warn the responsible person within the party," the poll body said.

The commission said the parties have been directed to report unlawful information and fake user accounts to the respective platforms and escalate persistent issues to the Grievance Appellate Committee under Rule 3A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.