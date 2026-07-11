Nita Ambani tops Fortune India Most Powerful Women 2026 list

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been ranked No. 1 on the Fortune India Most Powerful Women 2026 list for her vision, leadership and commitment to institution building and inclusive development through the Reliance Foundation, which has touched over 100 million lives, including 29 million children. Nita Ambani ranks number 1 on this year's Fortune Most Powerful Women list for her vision, leadership, and commitment to institution building and inclusive development through Reliance Foundation.

Fortune India hosted its flagship Most Powerful Women (MPW) 2026 celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on Friday, bringing together women leaders from business, finance, technology, healthcare, public policy and entrepreneurship.

The event marked the unveiling of the Fortune India Most Powerful Women 2026 list, recognising 100 women whose leadership is shaping India's economic and business landscape.

The evening featured a series of discussions on leadership, artificial intelligence, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, inclusion and nation-building.

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani called for a broader definition of leadership rooted in compassion, inclusion and opportunity. She emphasised that investing in girls is fundamental to India's future.

Business leaders participating in the discussions said that while artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts and rapid technological change are transforming industries, leadership will continue to depend on curiosity, resilience, customer focus and human judgment.

Conversations on financial inclusion highlighted that the next phase of women's empowerment lies not only in access to financial services but also in active wealth creation and financial decision-making.

The programme also featured discussions on building inclusive workplaces, creating enduring consumer brands, and the role of nutrition and healthcare in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Fortune India said the 2026 edition of its Most Powerful Women platform reaffirmed its commitment to recognising women driving meaningful impact across business and society.